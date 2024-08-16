Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill Sells 7,500 Shares

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$28,488.75.

Jonathan Victor Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.84, for a total value of C$21,300.00.

Jaguar Mining Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of JAG stock opened at C$4.15 on Friday. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of C$328.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Report on Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.