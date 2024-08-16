Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.34. 1,077,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 189,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 487,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,371. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

