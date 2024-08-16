Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading 4.5% Higher

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.93 and last traded at $39.84. 317,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 755,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 3.57.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $82,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Janux Therapeutics news, Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $82,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $37,081,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,271,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,099,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,250,000 in the last 90 days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

