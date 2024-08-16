JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $27.00

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $27.94. JD.com shares last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 4,795,831 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Get JD.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JD.com

JD.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in JD.com by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $9,384,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,456,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,887,000 after buying an additional 129,763 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of JD.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 965,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of JD.com by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 74,269 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.