Jefferies Financial Group Cuts RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target to $31.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Get RXO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RXO

RXO Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of RXO stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.44, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77. RXO has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. RXO had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RXO

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RXO by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,489,000 after acquiring an additional 93,885 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RXO by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,646,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after buying an additional 66,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in RXO by 433.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 45,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of RXO during the first quarter valued at $542,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.