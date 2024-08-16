Jeffrey H. Margolis Sells 1,200 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $10,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 413,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,496.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.70. 586,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 95.55% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

