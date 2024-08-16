Jeffrey H. Margolis Sells 1,200 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $10,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 413,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,496.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.70. 586,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.43.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 95.55% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
