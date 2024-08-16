Jet Protocol Price Down 0% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $7.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,187.88 or 1.00009785 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012138 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00120054 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

