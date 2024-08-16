Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $7.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011460 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,996.41 or 1.00138536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007861 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012285 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00120008 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

