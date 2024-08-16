John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Acquires 5,041 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Ken Gilmartin bought 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,654.12 ($8,496.07).

Ken Gilmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Ken Gilmartin purchased 3,256 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £6,674.80 ($8,522.47).

WG traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 133.20 ($1.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 190.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 167.94. John Wood Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 117.67 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 213.20 ($2.72). The company has a market capitalization of £915.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -888.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.19) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

