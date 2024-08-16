Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lessened by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.3% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $159.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,163. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $384.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

