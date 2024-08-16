JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $65.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.38.

Get Lumentum alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Up 14.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

LITE stock opened at $52.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a PEG ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $60.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,225,000 after acquiring an additional 442,177 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Lumentum by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 357,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 43,687 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $1,379,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 26.0% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.