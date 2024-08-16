JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.3% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE JPM traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.47. 929,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,176,797. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.39 and its 200-day moving average is $195.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $217.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

