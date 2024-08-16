JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $12.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 694.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

