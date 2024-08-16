JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) is Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,574,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after buying an additional 95,694 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 121,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 162,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter.

JCPB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. 353,262 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

