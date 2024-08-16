JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JTEK. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 131.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 31,564 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JTEK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.25. 90,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.80 million, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $72.33.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

