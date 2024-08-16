JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Rockingstone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,924 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 4.0% of Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after buying an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,234,000 after buying an additional 443,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after buying an additional 1,317,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,574,000.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,720. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

