Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.25.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.89. 548,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,261. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,779 shares of company stock worth $4,339,795. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 367,916 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 139,770 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

