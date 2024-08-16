Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,500 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 738,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Kaixin Price Performance
KXIN remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. 1,205,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Kaixin has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $5.52.
About Kaixin
