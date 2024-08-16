Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,500 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 738,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kaixin Price Performance

KXIN remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. 1,205,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Kaixin has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $5.52.

About Kaixin

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

