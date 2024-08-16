Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in July

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Kambi Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMBIF remained flat at C$10.90 during trading on Friday. Kambi Group has a one year low of C$8.97 and a one year high of C$16.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.00.

Get Kambi Group alerts:

About Kambi Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Kambi Group plc operates as an independent provider of sports betting technology and services to the betting and gaming industry in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides compliance, technology, and odds-compiling services to customer intelligence and risk management, built on, and delivered through sports betting platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Kambi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kambi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.