Keep Network (KEEP) Trading 11.3% Higher This Week

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $96.58 million and $15,055.06 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,288,991 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Token Trading
