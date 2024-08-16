Kelcy L. Warren Purchases 3,000,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

