Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.30

Shares of Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 88.30 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 88.08 ($1.12), with a volume of 4265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.60 ($1.07).

Kerry Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £150.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a €0.38 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,902.44%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

