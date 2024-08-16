KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KEY. UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.59.

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,380,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 37,745 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,430,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 107,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

