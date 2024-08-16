Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1,526.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 96.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $438.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $31.43.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

