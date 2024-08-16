Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,278. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a market cap of $452.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimball Electronics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kimball Electronics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 45.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,154,000 after buying an additional 569,015 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 463,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 121,076 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 404,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 295,951 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

