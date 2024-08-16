Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.
Kimball Electronics Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of KE stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,278. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a market cap of $452.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.30.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimball Electronics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.
