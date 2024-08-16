Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Rating Lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Kimball Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 45,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $454.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.30. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimball Electronics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 1,526.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

