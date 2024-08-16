Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Stock Price Up 25%

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 222,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 78,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Kincora Copper Stock Up 12.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$11.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.02.
Kincora Copper Company Profile
Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.
