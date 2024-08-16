Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KNTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of KNTK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 212,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.96.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Kinetik had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinetik will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Kinetik by 83.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 66,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27,737 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 20.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the second quarter worth about $13,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

