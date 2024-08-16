Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Kits Eyecare Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KTYCF traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. 3,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115. Kits Eyecare has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13.

Kits Eyecare Company Profile

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. It manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. The company operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

