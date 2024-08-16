Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KVYO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KVYO

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $31.83 on Friday. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other news, CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $4,106,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $4,106,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,993 shares in the company, valued at $13,180,068.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,766 shares of company stock worth $6,894,365. 53.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the first quarter worth $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.