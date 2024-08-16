Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 251200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Klondike Gold Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$14.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.87.
About Klondike Gold
Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.
