Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. William Blair’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 263.64% from the company’s current price. William Blair also issued estimates for Korro Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($11.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($12.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($13.92) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($15.08) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($14.31) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRRO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Korro Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Korro Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRRO traded up $4.40 on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. 9,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,440. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. Korro Bio has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $97.91.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Korro Bio will post -9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korro Bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Korro Bio by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 23,307 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in Korro Bio by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,090,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

