Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Phillip D. Carrai Sells 3,500 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $70,315.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,668.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,827. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after buying an additional 1,807,580 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after buying an additional 511,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,855,000 after buying an additional 136,696 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,960,000 after buying an additional 139,853 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,531,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,104 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

