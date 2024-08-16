KRS Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

KRS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 337,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,163. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

