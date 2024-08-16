Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.36

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 4287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.2528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

