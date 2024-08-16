Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

KURA has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

