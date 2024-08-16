L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $240.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $250.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.43.

NYSE LHX opened at $226.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.12. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,683,000 after buying an additional 2,692,771 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,147,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

