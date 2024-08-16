Lake Street Capital Cuts TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target to $8.00

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TELA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

TELA Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. 10,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,703. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a negative net margin of 63.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TELA Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 378,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $1,791,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,457,542 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELA Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

