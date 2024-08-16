Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LVS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $40.38. 3,239,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,508,375. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $55.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $266,538,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 987.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,549,615 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $245,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,815,760,000 after buying an additional 4,264,043 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $153,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,546 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 58.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,330,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $275,559,000 after buying an additional 1,968,941 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.