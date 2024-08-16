Lear Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Lear has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.5% annually over the last three years. Lear has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lear to earn $16.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.77. 509,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lear has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. Lear's revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.56.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

