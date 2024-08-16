LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Roth Mkm

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s previous close.

LeddarTech Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:LDTC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,823. LeddarTech has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeddarTech will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LeddarTech

LeddarTech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in LeddarTech Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:LDTC Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 2.38% of LeddarTech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

Featured Stories

