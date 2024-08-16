LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Roth Mkm

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTCGet Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s previous close.

LeddarTech Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:LDTC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,823. LeddarTech has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeddarTech will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LeddarTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 2.38% of LeddarTech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

LeddarTech Company Profile

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

