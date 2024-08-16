LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $12.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 2.06. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,362 shares in the company, valued at $14,179,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,463 shares of company stock worth $240,602. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 16.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

