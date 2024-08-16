Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($2.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.46) for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share.

LXEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

NASDAQ LXEO traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. Lexeo Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $22.33.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64).

In other news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $57,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

