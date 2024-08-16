Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ (LXRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 499,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $402.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,509.34% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

