Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.92. Approximately 699,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,707,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1,059.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter valued at $2,041,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 68,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

