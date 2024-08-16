Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Major Shareholder Partners Group Private Equity Sells 650,000 Shares

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Life Time Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE LTH traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,926,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $24.79.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $667.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Life Time Group during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

