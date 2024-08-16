Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.95

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $36.95, with a volume of 90345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

LIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Life360 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the second quarter worth $11,861,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,777,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,488,000.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

