Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.21.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 634,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,490. The stock has a market cap of $414.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAAC. General Motors Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,862,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth $32,598,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter worth $10,465,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth $15,763,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter worth $5,944,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

