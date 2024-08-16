Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Up 68.3% in July

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Lithium Chile Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of LTMCF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,875. Lithium Chile has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.
About Lithium Chile
