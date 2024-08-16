Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Up 68.3% in July

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lithium Chile Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of LTMCF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,875. Lithium Chile has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.

Get Lithium Chile alerts:

About Lithium Chile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.