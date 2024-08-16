LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Down 3%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. 1,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 23,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
LiveWire Group Stock Up 0.6 %
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 277.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $33,279.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,211.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,208 shares of company stock valued at $151,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group
An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiveWire Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
